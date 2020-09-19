Bolangir: A man was killed and his brother was injured seriously after being assaulted by a gang of inebriated persons near railway level-crossing in Beherapali locality of Bolangir town late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Keshab Kumbhar, a resident of Burla area in Sambalpur district.

According to a source, Keshab and his brother had come to a relative’s house in Bolangir town September 16. On their way home from the market, a group of drunkards ganged against them and attacked them with broken beer bottles allegedly without provocation.

Keshab died on the spot while his brother was seriously injured in the assault.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the injured to a nearby government hospital.

All the assailants fled the spot after watching the cops reach the scene. However, the cops succeeded in nabbing one of them.

The cops have registered a case and are probing the matter. A manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants.

PNN