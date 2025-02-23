Lahore: England’s Ben Duckett made a huge record with a brilliant innings of 165 runs against Australia in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore Saturday. With his historic innings, Duckett became the first player to score exactly 165 runs in an ODI, which ensured that every score from zero to 183 has been recorded at least once in the history of ODI cricket.

Ben Duckett becomes the FIRST player with exact 165 in an ODI innings. Now every score from 0-183 has been achieved at least once in ODI cricket. And the 3 players with exact 183 (Ganguly, Dhoni, Kohli who never captained at that time but captained lots of ODIs for India later) pic.twitter.com/yXtX6bBLQr — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 22, 2025

Duckett’s historic innings played at a strike rate of 115.38, which included 17 fours and 3 sixes, helped England score a huge score of 351 runs. His innings is the highest individual score in the history of the Champions Trophy. It also broke a 23-year-old record. As a result, he has left behind stars like Andy Flower, Nathan, Sachin and Ganguly.

PNN