Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Like the Durga Puja itself, the immersion ceremony of Maa Durga will also be a low-key affair in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Tuesday.

The Commissionerate Police have made proper arrangements for the immression ceremony in view of containing the spread of the disease. No people will be allowed to attain the immersion ceremony of Maa Durga this year.

The police have given four times slots to the puja committees. The time slots are 10 AM to 12 noon, 12 noon to 2 PM, 2 PM to 4 PM and 4PM to PM. No puja committees will be allowed to carry out the immersion ceremony after 6PM Tuesday.

Addressing a presser, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh Monday said that idols of 26 puja committees will be immersed at two different temporary sites earmarked by the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). The remaining idols will be immersed in 14 temporary sites located at different parts of the city, he added.

Similarly, the Commissionerate Police have identified seven spots in Bhubaneswar for immersion of the Durga idols. However, the police have restricted the traffic movement in some places and diverted them through other routes for the immersion of the Durga idols.

Any types of procession including music and loud speakers have been strictly restricted by the Commissionerate police in the twin city during the immersion ceremony.

PNN