New Delhi: Odia sprinter Dutee Chand has been included in the core group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Sports Ministry said Sunday. Along with Dutee, the Olympic-bound duo of race walker KT Irfan and javelin thrower Shivpal Singh’s names featured in the list which was released.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who has also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, and top sprinter Hima Das were retained in the TOPS core group after a performance review. Seven track and field athletes were also included in the TOPS developmental group after a meeting of the Mission Olympics Cell, November 26.

“The decision to include athletes in the TOPS core group was based on their performance progression and their qualification or high probability of qualification for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled next year,” the ministry said in a press release.

Besides Shivpal, Irfan and Dutee, those included in the TOPS core group were Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw), Arokia Rajiv (men’s 400m and 4x400m relay), Noah Nirmal Tom (men’s 400m and 4x400m relay), Alex Anthony (men’s 400m and 4x400m relay), MR Poovamma (women’s 400m and 4x400m relay).

India earned an Olympic quota in the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2019 World Championships.

The inclusion of Dutee in the TOPS scheme will certainly be a boost for Dutee as now all expenses of her preparation will be taken care of. Dutee is trying her best to qualify for the Tokyo Games and inclusion in the TOPS will certainly be a boost for her confidence.

PNN/Agencies