Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, people are making several efforts to improve their immunity. There is no better way to strengthen the immune system than through a healthy diet. Eating nutritious food daily is the easiest way to build immunity naturally. There are many types of food rich in essential micronutrients. You can easily include them in diet and one of them is jackfruit and jackfruit nuts.

Benefits of delicious summer fruit

Sweet-smelling, succulent summer fruit can be eaten either raw or cooked. Most people prefer the fleshy fruit and discard the hard nut-like seeds. Perhaps they do not know that nutrients can also be found in seeds which can help in increasing immunity. Eating a variety of food and leading a disciplined lifestyle is the foundation of immunity building. The powerful seeds of jackfruit can be cooked or you can roast it with a little salt and chilli. Using it as a snack will prove beneficial for you. Rich in a variety of nutrients, this fruit can help you in many ways. This will add variety to your diet while strengthening your immunity.

Immunity

Jackfruit is not only rich in protein but a small amount of fat can also be found. In addition to the antioxidants present in the yellow fruit, vitamins A and C can prevent many diseases. Eating this fruit regularly can also reduce the risk of viral infection. Vitamin C can help in prevention of inflammation and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Carotenoids and flavonoids, two major antioxidants, may help reduce the risk of inflammation, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

Other benefits of jackfruit

The yellow fruit of summer can also work to improve skin and wrinkles. The antioxidants present in it can protect you from inflammation and oxidative stress. Jackfruit is also used in many places in the treatment of asthma, diarrhoea and stomach ulcers.