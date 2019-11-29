Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Thursday said two first information reports (FIR) have been registered against Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa over his speeches soliciting votes in the name of caste.

“Alleged speech made by B.S. Yeddyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka on caste lines in Gokak and Shiruppi village in Kagwad Assembly constituency November 23 have been inquired into,” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer (expenditure monitoring) Priyanka Mary Francis in a statement.

Francis said two FIRs have been registered in relation to the speeches in Gokak and Kagwad.

The ECI charged six check post officials and suspended two of them for not checking the vehicle of Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Hanakere check post November 20.

“An FIR has been registered in Maddur police station against the driver of vehicle trailing the Home Minister’s vehicle for not cooperating with the check post officials,” said Francis.

The entire team at the check post has been replaced.

Similarly, the ECI suspended four official of its static surveillance team for not properly checking the vehicle of Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra, a member of parliament, November 25 at Varaha check post.

By-elections for 15 Karnataka Assembly seats are scheduled December 5.