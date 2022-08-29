New Delhi: The Election Commission is scheduled to hear a petition on the disqualification of Basant Soren — a JMM MLA from Dumka and younger brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren –, Monday in a disqualification case.

The Election Commission has already sent its recommendations to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan on Hemant Soren’s office of profit issue and a decision is expected anytime.

Earlier, the poll panel had issued a notice to Basant Soren under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act that deals with the disqualification of a lawmaker for a government contract.

It has been alleged that Basant Soren in his election affidavit concealed information that he is the director at a mining company. The BJP claimed that he holds the post of director which falls under the definition of office of profit as he is a public representative also.

In the notice by the EC, Basant Soren was asked to explain whether or not it was a fit case of the termination of his membership from the Jharkhand Assembly under section 9 A of the Representation of People’s Act because he is allegedly involved in private business.

It is alleged that he used his clout to obtain mining and other business rights. The BJP claimed that Article 192 of the Constitution prohibits an elected representative from indulging in business activities. Grands Mining Works is a Limited Liability Partnership company established in February 2015.