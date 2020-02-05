New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the economy and said that Modi will not take any blame on the fate of economy so he should ‘sack the Finance Minister’ instead.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted “Dear PM, The economy has imploded & you must be racking your brains on how to avoid the blame. Use the useless Budget presented by clueless Nirmala Ji. Sack her & dump the entire blame on her. Problem solved.”

Dear PM, The economy has imploded & you must be racking your brains on how to avoid the blame. Use the useless budget presented by clueless Nirmala Ji. Sack her & dump the entire blame on her. Problem solved. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2020

Congress has been raising the issue of economy in many ways after the Budget presentation. Rahul Gandhi has asked the government how it will provide jobs to the youth. It alleged that to divert attention from the real issues government is using diversionary tactics.

Accusing the government of being in a denial mode amid the economy facing grave challenges, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had said after the Budget that the people didn’t deserve such a Budget for voting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power.

“The government is in complete denial that the economy faces a grave macroeconomic challenge and the growth rate has declined in the six successive quarters. There is nothing in the Budget that could make us believe that growth will revive in 2020-21,” Chidambaram had said.

“The claim of 6-6.5. per cent growth, next year is astonishing and irresponsible. The government has given up on reviving the economy and accelerating the growth rate. It’s not promoting private investment or increasing efficiency and creating jobs,” the Congress leader said.

IANS