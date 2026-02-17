Bhubaneswar: To ensure smooth and hassle-free travel during the upcoming Holi and Dol Yatra festivities, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced multiple Holi Special trains to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic and strengthen connectivity across key routes.

Every year, the festive season sees a sharp rise in travel as people return home to celebrate with family. Keeping this in view, the railway zone has planned special services linking Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Sambalpur with major destinations including Yesvantpur, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Tirupati, Charlapalli, Shalimar, Dhanbad, Erode, Puri, Patna, Sealdah and Malatipatpur.

As per the schedule, the Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur and Yesvantpur–Bhubaneswar Specials will operate weekly between February 28 and March 30. Bhubaneswar– Dhanbad and Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar Specials will run daily from early March to the end of the month.

Similarly, Sambalpur–Erode and Erode–Sambalpur Specials will operate on designated days in March. Several special services have also been arranged between Visakhapatnam and Shalimar, Tirupati, Charlapalli and SMVB Bengaluru on different days of the week throughout March 2026.

In addition, some other special trains will run between Puri and Patna, Sealdah and Malatipatpur, and Patna and Puri on specified dates to cater to passenger demand. These services are expected to significantly ease congestion on regular trains and ensure convenient travel during the peak Holi period.

Railway authorities indicated that more Holi Special Trains may be introduced depending on passenger demand and operational feasibility. Passengers are advised to check detailed schedules, halts and booking availability through authorised railway enquiry systems and the IRCTC platform for the latest updates. Passengers are advised to check detailed schedules, halts and seat availability through authorized railway enquiry systems and the IRCTC platforms for the latest updates.