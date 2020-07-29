Bhubaneswar: In an effort to provide clean and eco-friendly travel, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully completed 100 per cent installation of bio-toilets in trains.

Bio-toilets convert human waste into water and bio-gases with the help of bacteria and the mechanism of bio-toilets is very helpful in sustainable management of solid waste, the ECoR said in a statement Wednesday.

The inventory of coaches of ECoR is 3,247 and all the coaches are now fitted with eco-friendly bio-toilets.

Out of these, 2534 ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches and 713 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches have been equipped with bio-toilets, it said.

The 100 per cent installation of bio-toilets in ECoR coaches will not only help to maintain cleanliness by preventing discharge of human waste on railway tracks but also protect tracks from corrosion.

Hence, it will reduce the maintenance cost of assets, and improve safety of train operation, the statement said.

The ECoR has also improved the functioning of bio-toilets by introducing the Venturi system concept which ensures proper cross-ventilation of fresh air in the toilets.

(PTI)