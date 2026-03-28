Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal carried out a window-trailing inspection from Mancheswar Railway Station to Talcher, and Talcher to Balaram, Angul, and reviewed railway operations, infrastructure development, condition of tracks, signalling systems, safety installations, station infrastructure, passenger facilities, freight movement arrangements and ongoing developmental works in this section.

At Talcher Railway Station, he inspected the station premises and reviewed passenger amenities, cleanliness, platform condition, circulating area, waiting hall facilities and safety arrangements.

During the inspection, he also interacted with passengers and took note of their feedback on station facilities and services.

The GM instructed officials to maintain all passenger amenities and railway assets in a safe, efficient and passenger-friendly manner and directed them to complete the ongoing development and station improvement works within a time-bound schedule.

He advised officials to focus on safety enhancement, reliable train operations, improved passenger amenities, smooth freight movement and timely progress of developmental works.

Senior officers from various departments accompanied him during the inspection.