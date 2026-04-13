Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal Sunday conducted a comprehensive inspection of Paradeep Yard, station, and the Routine Overhaul (ROH) depot.

The inspection was carried out during his visit from the Mancheswar–Paradeep section, during which he reviewed railway infrastructure and operational facilities in and around the Paradeep area.

Given Paradeep Port’s significance as a vital freight hub, the visit primarily focused on enhancing the efficiency, safety, and capacity of rail operations linked to port logistics.

During the inspection, the General Manager reviewed key aspects including the yard layout and signalling systems, overall operational efficiency, passenger amenities and cleanliness at the station, the functioning of the ROH depot and maintenance practices, as well as safety measures and compliance with prescribed railway standards.

Funkwal emphasised the need to strengthen safety protocols, adopt improved maintenance practices, and ensure better coordination among departments to meet the growing freight and passenger demand in the region.

Senior officials, including Principal Heads of Departments and the Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road, accompanied him during the inspection.

The Khurda Road Division plays a pivotal role in managing railway operations in the region.

Funkwal also directed officials to maintain high standards of sanitation, ensure proper upkeep of rolling stock, and undertake continuous monitoring of infrastructure to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable services.

The inspection reflects East Coast Railway’s continued commitment to strengthening infrastructure and enhancing service reliability across Odisha.