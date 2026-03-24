Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) GM Parmeshwar Funkwal Monday honoured two railway employees for their exceptional alertness and dedication in ensuring safe train operations.

The awardees are Srinivas Bhoi, Track Maintainer-II of Loisingha under Sambalpur Division and Dhirendra Kumar Jena, Loco Pilot (Passenger) of Puri under Khurda Road Division, recognised for their timely actions and presence of mind in averting potential safety hazards.

February 17, 2026, while on Keyman duty between Loisingha and Bolangir, Bhoi noticed a wheel defect in a passing train that was not rotating and emitting sparks.

He immediately alerted the Station Superintendent, resulting in the train being stopped. Inspection revealed a locked axle, averting a potential major mishap.

Jena, March 4, operating a MEMU train from Puri to Khurda Road, spotted track buckling between Malatipatpur and Sakhigopal.

He promptly halted the train and informed officials, allowing for timely repairs.

While presenting the awards, Funkwal lauded their vigilance, highlighting its vital role in safe train operations.