Bhubaneswar: To enhance track safety, improve ride quality, and extend the lifespan of railway tracks, East Coast Railway (ECoR) recently commissioned 96-stone rail grinding machines, RGI96-5. ECoR sources said that RGI96- 5, a highly advanced and one of the largest rail grinding machines used globally, stretches over a length of 165 meter with eight coaches and features 96 grinding stones. These stones are angled strategically to eliminate rail surface defects, to check irregularities, and to restore the rails to their optimal profile. This process not only extends the life of the rails but also ensures safer and more comfortable train journeys, ECoR officials said.

With the ability to operate at speeds up to 22 kmph, the machine is capable of covering large sections of track efficiently, reducing downtime and minimising disruption to train operations. It has already been successfully deployed in the Waltair and Sambalpur divisions and is currently rolling in the Khurda division. The ECoR has also commissioned a twenty-stone special rail grinding machine January 2023. The machine is specifically designed to handle intricate track elements such as switches, crossovers, and level crossings, areas that require special attention for safety and operational efficiency. The addition of these advanced rail grinding machines underscores ECoR’s commitment to railway safety and adaptability to innovative technologies. By investing in cutting-edge track maintenance technology, ECoR ensures reliable, smoother and safer journeys for millions of passengers across its network.