Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway Thursday decided to extend the Bhubaneswar-Bolangir-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar-Koraput-Bhubaneswar special express train service till 12th August, 2020.

Following are the details of the services:

BHUBANESWAR-BOLANGIR-BHUBANESWAR SPECIAL (08493/08494)

The train services will continue to commute from Bhubaneswar at 6:30 am and from Bolangir at 2:45 pm from 1st August to 12th August, 2020 except Saturdays & Sundays (5 days in the week).

The stoppages will be – Mancheswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Meramandali, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda, Bamur, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Hirakud, Bargarh Road, Barapali and Loisinga between Bhubaneswar and Balangir from both the directions.

BHUBANESWAR-KORAPUT-BHUBANESWAR SPECIAL VIA CUTTACK-ANGUL, SAMBALPUR-TITILAGARH-RAYAGADA (08447/08448)

The train services will continue to commute from Bhubaneswar at 6:30 pm Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays and from Koraput at 7:30pm Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays (3 days in the week).

The stoppages will be – Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Meramandali, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Hirakud, Bargarh Road, Barapali, Dungripalli, Loisinga, Balangir, Badmal, Titilagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Theruvali, Rayagada, Tikiri, Laxmipur, Kakiriguma, Baiguda, and Damanjodi between Bhubaneswar and Koraput from both the directions.

Also Read: Three bodies found hanging from one tree in Angul triggers panic in village; act of sorcery suspected

Conditions for boarding the trains;

Tickets will be available at Railway Reservation Counters and also IRCTC website.

Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the train.

Other special trains running from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar to Mumbai, Bhubaneswar to Howrah, etc. will continue to run as notified earlier.

PNN