Bhubaneswar: Given the upcoming famous Rath Yatra festival in Odisha’s Puri, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run 365 special trains to and from Puri, in addition to other regular trains, during the festival period.

The ECoR, in a statement, said it has made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth travel for pilgrims and visitors from across Odisha and neighbouring states.

These special trains are planned to run from various parts of the state, including Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Bangiriposi, Junagarh Road, Badampahar, Boudh, Jagdalpur, Baleswar, Angul, Gunupur, Rayagada and other places, the ECoR statement said.

Special trains will also operate to and from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Gondia in Chhattisgarh and Santragachi in West Bengal, on the main days of the car festival, it said.

“This comprehensive rail connectivity will not only cater to the massive surge of pilgrims during the festival but also significantly ease travel for people in remote and interior districts,” the ECor said in the statement.

This year’s arrangements mark a significant scale-up from Rath Yatra 2024 when 315 special trains were operated, an official said.

The ECoR has advised passengers to check schedules and availability through official railway portals and stay updated via public announcements closer to the festival dates.

