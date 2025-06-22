Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday asked officers to make this year’s Rath Yatra in Puri ‘indecent-free’.

Majhi gave this direction to the officers at a meeting to review preparedness made for the annual festival scheduled to be held in Puri June 27.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, he said the administration is fully prepared for the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra which attracts lakhs of devotees to Puri each year.

Sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra travel from the Jagannath Temple to another shrine (Gundicha) on chariots during the festival.

“The state administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure an incident-free Rath Yatra,” the CM said adding that all departments are working in coordination in this regard.

Notably, the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell on servitors injuring nine of them while it was being taken out from the chariot to a temple as part of the Rath Yatra festival last year.

Majhi said artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV cameras will monitor key areas across the pilgrim town during the annual festival to be held under tight security arrangements.

In view of the diarrhoea outbreak in various districts, the health department and all other related departments were asked to keep a close watch on the situation.

It is very important to ensure that unhealthy food or water is not sold at any place. Along with this, safe drinking water and healthy food should also be available for the tourists during the festival, the chief minister told the officials.

He sought the cooperation of the servitors for smooth and timely completion of the rituals during the Rath Yatra.

Speaking about security arrangements at the meeting, Director General of Police Y B Khurania said a five-level security arrangement with over 10,000 police personnel has been made for the Rath Yatra.

Quick response teams and drone support will be deployed, and the Coast Guard will be stationed on the coastline to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of the festival. Besides, central armed forces will be deployed at the entrance points of Puri town, Khurania said.

Among others, Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, and Health Minister Mukesh Mahling were present at the meeting.

PTI