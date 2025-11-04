Puri/Berhampur: East Coast Railway (ECoR) will operate passenger special trains between Berhampur and Puri for three days starting Tuesday to manage the heavy rush of devotees travelling to Puri for the auspicious ‘Kartika Purnima’ festival and the ‘Boita Bandana’ rituals.

According to ECoR sources, these special trains have been introduced to accommodate the surge of pilgrims visiting Puri to take holy dips and participate in various religious ceremonies associated with the festival.

As per the train schedule, Train No. 08417 Brahmapur–Puri Passenger Special will depart Brahmapur at 8:35pm November 4 and arrive in Puri at 1:30am November 5.

Train No. 08418 Puri–Brahmapur Passenger Special will depart Puri at 3am November 5 and reach Brahmapur at 7:15am the same day.

Train No. 08448 Puri–Brahmapur Passenger Special will depart Puri at 5am November 6 and arrive in Brahmapur at 9:30am the same day.

These trains will halt at Jagannathpur, Chatrapur, Ganjam, Humma, Rambha, Khallikot, Chilika, Balugaon, Gangadharpur, Kuhuri, Kaluparaghat, Bhusandpur, Nirakarpur, Tapang, Kaipadar Road, Haripurgram, Motori, Kanas Road, Delang, Birapurushottampur, Sakhigopal, and Malatipatpur, bypassing the Khurda Road junction.

UNI