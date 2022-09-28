Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demand from passengers and to clear rush in regular trains, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a special train from the Odisha capital to Tirupati. This special train will certainly benefit passengers of Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Train No 02809/02810 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar weekly Super Fast Special Express will leave from Bhubaneswar every Saturday at 13.30hrs between October 1-29 and in the return direction, the train will leave from Tirupati at 20. 00hrs every Sunday October 2-30.

The train will stop at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongle, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta while travelling in both the directions. The train will have 16 AC-III Tier coaches and two guard-generator-luggage coaches.