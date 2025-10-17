Bhubaneswar: To manage the anticipated surge of passengers during the festive season, Indian Railways has announced operating festival special express trains between Puri and New Delhi. The special services, under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone, aim to provide additional travel options and ensure passenger convenience during the busy festive period.

According to railway sources, an unreserved festival special express (Train no 04408) will run between Anand Vihar Terminal (AVT) and Puri. Anand Vihar–Puri Festival Special Express will depart from AVT at 11pm October 18 (Saturday), and during its return journey, Puri–Anand Vihar Festival Special Express (Train no 04407), will leave Puri at 4:30pm October 20 (Monday). Some of the major stoppages for these trains include Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Tatanagar, Bokaro Steel City, Hazaribagh Road, Gaya, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Mirzapur, and Ghaziabad. The train will have 15 general and sleeper coaches, one luggage-cum-brake van, and one Divyangjan coach. In addition, a one-way express special train will operate between Puri and Hazrat Nizamuddin via Sambalpur City and Jharsuguda Road. Puri–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Special (Train no 08475) will depart from Puri at 4:50am October 19 (Sunday).

It will have major stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Bilaspur, Jhansi, and Agra Cantt. The train will have four general coaches, fourteen sleeper coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake van-cumDivyangjan coaches.