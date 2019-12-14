Kendrapara, Dec 13: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday put up a notice at the agricultural land of self-styled godman Santosh Raul alias Sarathi Baba at Garapur in Kendrapara.

Reportedly, a four-member team of ED arrived at the property in a private vehicle and put up the notice. They, however, refrained from giving any comments to the media.

The notice displays the plot numbers and the name of the owners in whose name Sarathi had bought the said land.

It also mentions that the said property is in the possession of ED under Section 8(4) of the prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and trespassers will be prosecuted.