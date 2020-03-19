Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday questioned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani for about nine hours in connection with a money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said. The ED has asked the businessman to appear before it again March 30.

Essel Group chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, who skipped his first appearance March 18 owing to his engagement in the ongoing Parliament session, has also been issued a fresh summon to appear before the investigative agency March 21.

Officials said the statement of Ambani, 60, was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He arrived at the ED office at Ballard Estate here around 9.30am and left around 7.00pm.

Ambani’s nine group companies that were reportedly under ‘stress’, are stated to have taken loans adding up to about Rs 12,800 crore from the crisis-ridden bank.

