New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the government is prioritising early identification of children with learning disabilities through the PRASHAST app, developed by the Ministry of Education.

He emphasised that the initiative, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is aimed at integrating children with different abilities into mainstream education.

The Minister made the remarks during a meeting with BJP MPs from Odisha held during the adjournment of Parliament.

He said the MPs discussed developmental issues of the state, with special attention to education for children facing difficulties in the teaching‑learning process.

“Our primary goal is to identify children struggling at the initial stage, teach them through appropriate methods, and bring improvement in their educational outcomes,” he said.

The PRASHAST (Pre‑Assessment Holistic Screening Tool) app, prepared by NCERT under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, enables schools to screen children for 21 disability conditions recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Teachers conduct initial screening, while special educators validate and categorise cases for further support.

The tool is designed to prevent mislabelling of children and to ensure access to certification, concessions, and exam accommodations through the Unique Disability ID portal.

The Minister said Odisha MPs pledged to prioritise awareness campaigns in their constituencies, ensuring schools adopt the app and integrate children with different abilities into mainstream education.

He added that the initiative supports inclusive education under the Right to Education Act and NEP 2020, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal of quality education.

India has long faced challenges in supporting students with disabilities, with experts noting that early detection and intervention can reduce dropout rates and improve learning outcomes. The PRASHAST initiative is seen as a systemic attempt to embed inclusive practices at the school level.

IANS