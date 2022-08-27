Koraput: Koraput district is endowed with a number of scenic spots, apart from several ancient caves. As these caves attract many tourists and researchers, the district administration is exploring the possibility of promoting them to attract more and more people. A decision has been taken recently to develop the caves into attractive tourist spots. It has been decided to illuminate the caves and also develop proper road connectivity to them. “Caves will be illuminated while proper roads will be constructed leading to the caves to make footfalls of tourists easier,” said Koraput District Collector Abdaal M Akhtar here Friday.

Officials said that caves at Gupteswar under Boipariguda block; Kutunipadar under Laxmipur block; Paruamali under Semiliguda; Pedabalda near Ambapalli under Pottangi; Raj caves near Balmki Ashram under Nandapur block and Nageswar caves near Balda will be developed in the first phase. All these caves located amid scenic beauty have been attracting some tourists even though many of these places don’t have proper motorable roads.

In view of the tourism potential of these places, the district administration has started the groundwork for their development. Some caves will be restored naturally along with necessary infrastructure development. “These areas will be made plastic-free zones. Development work at Gupteswar is already underway. After the rainy season, existing roads to the other caves will be restored and repaired. Besides, the development of Kolab ghat is in full swing.

OICC has been awarded the work at Rs 25 lakh,” Akhtar said. Facilities are also being developed at the Nageswar caves. The collector has also visited a number of sites to supervise how development work is progressing. Notably, the state-level ‘Parab’ festival was first organised with aim of promoting the caves as tourist places. Lighting facilities and good roads to these caves are expected to boost tourism sector which will ultimately create scope of employment for local people, officials said.