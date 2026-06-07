Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress councillors’ arrest in separate criminal cases led to dramatic scenes in parts of Kolkata Sunday as public anger against them spilt on the streets that witnessed protests by residents and confrontations between their supporters and police.

Councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta in southeast Kolkata and Md Jasimuddin in the northern quarters of the metropolis were pelted with eggs by locals.

What was even more dramatic was that Jasimuddin had allegedly barricaded himself inside his residence in a futile attempt to evade arrest, forcing police to call a locksmith after waiting outside his house for nearly six hours.

In south-eastern Kolkata’s Patuli, hundreds of residents gathered outside the local police station to protest against Councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta, who was arrested Saturday evening, on charges, including extortion, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and attempted arson.

Dasgupta’s associate, Sourav Ghosh, was arrested with him.

Sunday, the demonstrators hurled eggs at the accused leader as police escorted him to the Alipore court amid tight security. The court later remanded Dasgupta to police custody for 14 days, till June 21, and Ghosh for 11 days, till June 18.

The case stems from a complaint filed by local advocate Paramita Dey, who alleged that Dasgupta demanded Rs 20 lakh from her when she sought to set up a legal chamber at her residence.

According to the complaint, she eventually paid Rs 2 lakh after sustained pressure and intimidation.

Police said the complainant further alleged that shortly after the declaration of the 2021 Assembly election results, Dasgupta and his associates entered Dey’s residence, vandalised property and attempted to set it on fire.

Dey also alleged that despite making the payment, she continued to face threats from the councillor’s supporters and endured social harassment and ostracism, eventually forcing her to relocate from the area.

Outside Patuli Police Station, protesters raised slogans branding the councillor a thief and demanding stringent action against him. Several residents accused Dasgupta of involvement in land-grabbing activities and intimidation of those who refused to meet alleged monetary demands.

As police, assisted by central paramilitary personnel, moved the accused from the station to the court, the situation turned volatile, with protesters attempting to block the convoy and pelting eggs at the vehicle carrying Dasgupta.

Earlier in the day, a dramatic arrest operation unfolded in north Kolkata’s College Street area. Police were forced to wait for more than six hours outside the residence of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Ward number 39 Councillor Md Jasimuddin, who allegedly barricaded himself to evade arrest.

The standoff began shortly after dawn and ended around noon when police called up a locksmith to break open the locks on two collapsible iron gates guarding the entrance to his residence. Moments later, Jasimuddin emerged, opened the main door himself and surrendered to the police.

Jasimuddin was arrested in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered in 2023 relating to the alleged torture of a girl.

According to police, the victim was again targeted Saturday. She was allegedly assaulted in public by associates of the councillor and pressured to withdraw the earlier case, reportedly leaving her injured and hospitalised.

Police alleged that the attack was followed by a law and order flare-up in the Jorasanko area, where Jasimuddin’s supporters vandalised public property, including CCTV cameras, and targeted the residences of local BJP and Congress leaders in an apparent attempt to intimidate opponents and destroy evidence.

An FIR naming eight accused, including Jasimuddin, was subsequently registered at the Jorasanko police station.

A police team, backed by armed central forces, reached the councillor’s residence around 5.30 am Sunday, but found the gates locked.

As supporters gathered in adjoining lanes and attempted to obstruct the operation, security personnel dispersed them and maintained a cordon around the premises.

After the gates were opened, Jasimuddin was taken into custody and escorted away.

Eyewitnesses said locals gathered along the route and pelted eggs at the police vehicle carrying the councillor, mirroring scenes witnessed earlier in Patuli and underscoring the public outrage surrounding both cases.

Reacting to the developments, Indranil Khan, a minister in the BJP government, said the incidents reflected growing public willingness to speak out against alleged wrongdoing.

These outbursts from people are the fallout of the long-term torture they have been subjected to by these TMC leaders. People are now coming out to register complaints because they trust PM Modi’s slogan of ‘Bhoy out, Bharosa in’.

These accused leaders cannot escape the law, which will take its own course. I will only reiterate what our chief minister has appealed to the people of Bengal about not taking the law into their own hands, Khan said.