Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip) An Egyptian official says 154 Palestinian prisoners who were released by Israel have been sent to Egypt.

The prisoners were among more than 1,900 Palestinians being freed by Israel in exchange for Hamas’ release of its remaining hostages.

The freed prisoners were to be sent to third countries as part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the deal’s implementation. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

Meanwhile, other Palestinian prisoners have arrived in Gaza after their release.

Associated Press journalists saw buses carrying freed Palestinians arrive at Nasser hospital in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. Giant crowds gathered to greet them.

The prisoners were released Monday morning from an Israeli prison as part of the ceasefire deal, which also saw the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants.