Sharm el-Sheikh: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi says that US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace proposal represents the “last chance” for peace in the region.

Speaking Monday at a summit of world leaders, El-Sissi also reiterated his call for a two-state solution, saying the Palestinians have the right to an independent state alongside Israel.

Trump’s plan holds out the possibility of a Palestinian state, but only after a lengthy transition period in Gaza and a reform process by the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes Palestinian independence.

In his speech, El-Sissi also awarded Trump the Order of the Nile, the country’s highest civilian honour.