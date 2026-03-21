Bhubaneswar: Thousands of devotees flocked mosques and open-air Eidgahs across Odisha Saturday to offer prayers and celebrate the occasion after a month of fasting.

Police made elaborate security arrangements in different cities. In Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sambalpur and other places, police conducted flag marches to maintain peace.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati greeted people and hoped that the occasion would spread kindness and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and others also extended their greeting to the Muslim community across the state on the occasion.

Majhi said, “Greetings to Muslim brother and sisters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Also, wish happiness and prosperity for all.”

“Eid Mubarak! May this beautiful day strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, spread kindness and fill every heart with happiness and good health,” the governor said on X.

Eid Mubarak!

May this beautiful day strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, spread kindness and fill every heart with happiness and good health. — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) March 21, 2026

In a video message, Patnaik said “Eid Mubarak to all. My greetings to all brothers and sisters of Muslim community.”