Bhubaneswar: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Odisha Monday.

From early this morning, the faithful thronged mosques and designated locations across the state to offer prayers on the occasion.

The young and the old attended prayers at mosques in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and other parts of Odisha and greeted one another.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure a peaceful celebration of the festival.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik and a host of political leaders greeted people on the occasion.

The governor conveyed his best wishes and stated that the communal harmony of Odisha was an example for the nation.

“Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed #EidUlFitr! May this special occasion bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all. Let’s continue to embrace love, unity, and harmony. #EidMubarak,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Similarly, former CM and BJD president Patnaik extended greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

“May the blessings of Allah fill our lives with happiness, prosperity, peace and strengthen the spirit of love and compassion. #EidMubarak,” he wrote on X.

