Bargaon: Police in Sundargarh district have arrested eight men for allegedly posing as cow protectors while secretly aiding cattle smugglers and extorting money from them.

Authorities seized two firearms, 10 rounds of ammunition and two cars from the suspects, police said.

Superintendent of Police Amrit Pal Kaur said the group publicly opposed cattle smuggling but privately provided protection to smugglers in exchange for payment.

Their activities were uncovered late Wednesday night and disclosed Thursday during a press briefing at Bargaon police station.

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Police said a special team acted on information about the illegal transportation of about 150 cattle from Chhattisgarh through Bargaon to Khatkurbahal in Kutra block.

A team led by SDPO Bibhuti Bhushan Bhol conducted a raid near Jarangloi and apprehended the suspects, who were allegedly escorting the smugglers.

Police also seized a knife and eight mobile phones.

A total of 105 cattle were rescued and moved to a local shelter.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.