Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have taken down at least eight fake hotel websites that were allegedly duping devotees visiting Puri during Rath Yatra, an official statement said Tuesday. As part of an ongoing cyber safety campaign, the Crime Branch has urged devotees to remain vigilant and verify hotel bookings only through authentic and trusted sources.

“On July 20, eight fake hotel websites have been taken down. We appeal to all devotees to remain vigilant, follow cyber safety advisories, verify hotel bookings only through genuine sources, and cooperate with the police in ensuring a safe, secure, and cyber-aware Rath Yatra-2026,” Crime Branch statement said. As part of the campaign, a dedicated team is spreading cyber safety awareness among pilgrims, tourists, hotel owners, locals and other stakeholders about emerging cyber threats during the festival, it said. The team is visiting prominent hotels in Puri and sensitising the managements about the fake hotel booking scams targeting tourists and pilgrims during Rath Yatra.