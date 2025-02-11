Balasore/Malkangiri: At least eight female students in Balasore and Malkangiri districts fell ill reportedly after being administered with the deworming tablets in their schools Monday, officials said. Shortly after taking the tablets, they complained of vomiting, nausea and severe discomfort.

Six female students of Brahmananda Up-graded Upper Primary School at Thaneswar were admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Soro in Balasore district and later discharged to home after improvement in their health conditions.

Two other schoolgirls were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Malkangiri, officials said.

“There are no such side effects of deworming medicines. The two children had fevers before or they may have fallen ill due to fear. They are now out of danger,” Malkangiri district’s CDM & PHO Dr CHM Jagannath Rao said.

Malkangiri District Education Officer and Assistant District Magistrate, Umaprasad Dash, said that students in all schools have been distributed deworming medicine.

The children were given the tablets during the National Deworming Day celebration Monday. Children in the age group of one to 19 years are provided with the pills in the campaign.

The drive is being carried out by the Directorate of Family Welfare of the state Health department in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM) and UNICEF.

PNN