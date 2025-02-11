Bargarh: Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament in New Delhi and demanded national heritage status for Gandhamardan hills.

During the meeting, Purohit submitted two separate memorandums urging the government to grant national heritage status to the Gandhamardan hills and include the Kosli-Sambalpuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

One of the memorandums highlighted the cultural and religious significance of Gandhamardan hills in the Padampur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district. The region is home to ancient temples of Lord Nrusinghanath and Lord Harishankar, which attract thousands of devotees annually.

The memorandum also referred to Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang’s writings, which mention Gandhamardan hills’ historical significance. It noted that the hills were once home to a Buddhist monastery and that renowned Buddhist philosopher Nagarjuna served as its vice-chancellor.

The memorandum further emphasised Gandhamardan’s rich mineral reserves including bauxite, limestone, and granite. It recalled how the previous Congress government had leased the area’s mineral resources to Balco for 47 years, a move that faced strong opposition from local communities.

Under Purohit’s leadership, an outfit ‘Gandhamardan Suraksha Sangharsh Samiti’ successfully resisted mining activities in the hills’ vicinity to safeguard the ecological and religious integrity of the region. Highlighting the biodiversity, natural beauty, and historical importance,

Purohit extended an invitation to Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Gandhamardan and witness its significance firsthand.

Purohit submitted another memorandum requesting the inclusion of the Kosli-Sambalpuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

In his statement, he noted that approximately 20 million people across 11 districts of Odisha speak the language. He emphasised that it is an ancient and rich language, serving as a significant symbol of literature, with the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, and the Bhagavad Gita having been translated into Kosli-Sambalpuri.

The contributions of Padma Shri awardees Haldhar Nag, Mitrabhanu Gauntia, and Jitendra Haripal have been enormous in enriching the language. As an integral part of the identity and culture of western Odisha, the demand for official recognition has persisted for years.

PNN