Bhubaneswar/Dhenkanal: The much-awaited mega drinking water project, with a capacity of 35 lakh litres per day, has been launched at Joranda Mahima Gadi, a major cultural site in Dhenkanal district, under the Central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a video message on the occasion of the project’s launch Monday, expressed joy over the commencement of the drinking water supply project. He stated that this initiative has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the Mahima society.

Extending his greetings to the venerable saints and devotees of Joranda Gadi in Dhenkanal district, the holy pilgrimage site of Mahima Dharma, Pradhan remarked that Joranda Gadi was not just the centre of Mahima Dharma but was once renowned as a hub of education and knowledge in Odisha.

The great preacher of Mahima Dharma, Santhakavi Bhima Bhoi, initiated a remarkable movement of education and spirituality in this sacred land.

For this mega drinking water project, public sector enterprise ONGC has provided Rs10.34 crore under its CSR initiative.

The Union Minister stated that about 10 lakh litres of water can be stored daily, ensuring a 24-hour supply of clean drinking water to 10 monasteries, public places, and pilgrimage grounds, including both small and large monasteries.

This system will benefit over 12,000 people from 13 villages, of whom 20 per cent belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He further noted that every year, around 2 lakh tourists and devotees from Odisha and neighbouring states visit Maghamela during this time. This mega water project will significantly help in addressing the need for clean drinking water in the local area.

Congratulating the devotees of Mahima Samaj on the launch of this developmental project, Pradhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Dhenkanal district administration, and ONGC for their financial support.

The public and devotees had earlier approached the Union Minister regarding the acute shortage of drinking water at Mahima Gadi in Joranda.

Following this, the Union Minister directed ONGC to undertake a drinking water supply project at Joranda Mutt.

PNN & Agencies