Bisoi: Even as Mayurbhanj continued to see influx of migrant labourers almost every day, eight youths, including a girl of Bisoi area pedalled their way from Tamil Nadu to Odisha during the ongoing lockdown.

Many are seen walking back home while hundreds have been stuck there without food and funds. Thousands have already managed to arrive in the district in trucks and buses.

According to reports, seven youths and a girl of a tribal community from Dipusahi, Dumuria and Bholaboda were working in Brand Steel plant in Chennai.

“The lockdown caused immense agony to us. This started after the plant was closed and all other activities stopped. We thought we cannot survive here anymore if we stay longer. We had saved some money. Hence we decided to go on cycles,” they recalled.

As their miseries mounted, they were desperate to return home. With whatever they had saved them, they bought bicycles and set out for homes May 13.

“We had to set out on a 1,600-km-long journey from Chennai. We took 10 days to reach home May 13,” they recounted their plight.

After they reached home, they were registered at Khadambeda isolation centre and lodged at Luhakani quarantine centre.