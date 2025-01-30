Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Thursday detained eight NSUI supporters for staging a protest in front of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s cavalcade here, an officer said.

The incident took place in Mancheswar area when Bhagwat was on his way to attend a meeting.

The supporters of the Congress’ student wing also attempted to show black flags to the visiting RSS chief.

The NSUI supporters, led by its Odisha unit president Udit Narayan Pradhan, were protesting against Bhagwat’s recent remark on India’s Independence and demanded an apology.

On the first anniversary of Ram temple’s consecration, Bhagwat had said the day should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi,” marking the establishment of India’s “true independence” after centuries of foreign invasions.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said, “Police have detained eight NSUI supporters in this connection”.

PTI