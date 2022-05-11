A few years ago, one of the biggest challenges any small or medium scale companies (SMBs) faced was obtaining funds. Entrepreneurs need to test all their limits and options to get some funds but always turn empty-handed. However, this is no longer the case, with many options available. It is possible to get non-collateral or unsecured business loans.

Before jumping further, let us understand what unsecured loans are?

Usually, banks require collateral while generating a loan to have some security if the borrower cannot return the amount. Unsecured loans are the ones that don’t need any collateral and are based on the borrower’s creditworthiness.

It is difficult to get unsecured loans as it depends on reliable income and credit history, resulting in higher interest rates. One of the best examples of such loans is credit cards that allow borrowers to use the amount anytime and anywhere.

How can an unsecured business loan be ideal for small businesses?

When starting a new business, one requires money in every aspect, such as transportation, raw material procurement, digitisation, power, water, buildings, and machinery, to name a few. With unsecured business loans, it is possible to kickstart the business and later include more factors with profits.

Some of the significant benefits of unsecured business loans are:

1. Quick funding

When it comes to unsecured business loans, one doesn’t have to go through the daunting process of verification, documentary evidence, and other formalities. It is streamlined, simple, and convenient to get funding by only filling out an online application.

2. No dependency on collateral

There is no need to pledge any asset to the lender when it comes to unsecured loans. Borrowers can simply get the amount based on their credit score without risking their house or other assets. It results in no risk to personal or business assets in case of any failure in EMI payment.

3. Flexible repayment

The repayments for unsecured business loans are highly flexible, making it easier for entrepreneurs to depend on them. Banks understand that new business is full of challenges and complexities, making them decrease or increase EMIs.

4. Strengthening business financial management

New businesses take time to build their roots in the market and gain financial stability. Cash shortfall or unfavourable cash flow situations can be extremely common during the initial stages. Unsecured business loans allow them to strengthen their financial management and improve their economic status over time.

5. Taxation benefits

Now save some tax with the help of unsecured business loans. The users can exempt the amount (or percentile) they are paying as an EMI from their tax. It can depend on the tax’s terms and conditions.

6. Build credit history

For a borrower with no credit history, unsecured loans can be a great way to build one and use the amount to fund operations. Lenders might be reluctant to offer a loan to such individuals, but once gained, it will be a great way to maintain a credit score that will make you reliable for future loans.

7. Business growth

To build a business, one requires technology, workforce, and finance. Finance is the primary factor that helps in determining that workforce and technology are at play. It is possible to arrange any equipment or purchase assets using an unsecured business loan, boosting business and enhancing cash flow.

8. Long-term relationship

When it comes to an unsecured line of credit, the lender and borrowers form a long-term relationship where borrowers pay consistently. The lender also motivates the borrower to increase the size of the loan with time.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, every benefit comes with a few cons, such as high-interest rates and small amounts. However, it can be the best way for small businesses to establish something extraordinary without worrying about collateral. Additional working capital is an essential requirement for any business.

Some might opt for unsecured business loans, while others prefer secured business loans. It depends on the requirements of the business owners and what they can pay in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it easy to obtain an unsecured business loan?

If you have a good credit history, you will be able to get an unsecured business loan. However, it is challenging to get a loan with no credit score and no proof of stable income. Several factors help determine the borrowers’ eligibility that depend on different banks.

Is it possible to get an unsecured business loan for personal use?

No, one can’t get an unsecured business loan for personal use as it is for the business only. One can use the loan for business factors are salaries, expanding business, and other expenses.

How can banks or lenders assess creditworthiness?

Credit history or score are the major factors that help determine borrowers’ worthiness. It is based on character (objective and subjective measures), capital (total investment in the business), capacity (amount of revenue), conditions (economic environment), and collateral (assets). In the case of unsecured business loans, the companies depend on the first four C’s.

Are there other types of business loans?

Yes, there are other options such as working capital loans, letter of credit, term loans, loans under Government schemes, invoice discounting, POS loans, equipment finance, and overdraft facility.

Who can apply for an unsecured business loan?

Unsecured business loans are ideal for partnerships, sole proprietorships, and public and private limited companies.