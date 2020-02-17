Bhubaneswar: Around 100 youths from Maharashtra and Odisha will now learn about the rich culture of the different geographical locations under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat programme of the Union government. The inter-state conglomeration for the same was held in the city, Sunday.

The inter-state youth exchange programme started from February 15 from the campus of the National Career Service Centre for the Differently-Abled (NCSCDA), Bhubaneswar. The Nehru Yuva Kendra coordinated the event.

“These 100 youths will experience versatile activities like language-learning and food festival of states like Maharashtra and Goa. There will get to stay at local homes for two days at a village. Cultural events and competition have also been arranged,” a statement from the Nehru Yuva Kendra said.

It also added, “Debate competition on Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, essay competition, discussion on youth policy and role of youths in National Development and field visits to Konark and Puri have been planned under this event.”

The event was attended by Bhagban Das, former Election Commissioner, RK Sharma, Assistant Director, NCSCDA and JP Sharma, State Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra.

The ‘‘ programme aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and UTs in India, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them. As per the programme, each year, every state/UT would be paired with another state/UT in India for reciprocal interaction between the people. It is envisaged through this exchange, that the knowledge of the language, culture, traditions and practices of different states will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between one another, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India.

The states and UTs are to embark on a mission to enhance their cultural, academic and economic ties by entering into a wide range of mutual engagements with the paired states/UTs covering the spheres of music, drama, cuisine, language, history, tourism and other forms of exchange between the people.