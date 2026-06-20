Keonjhar: An elderly follower of the Alekh faith was bludgeoned to death in Amuni village under Upara Raigoda panchayat within Keonjhar Sadar police limits Friday. The deceased was identified as Srikanta Mahakud, 65, a resident of Bharali Sahi in the village. Police recovered his bloodied body from near a pond in the village and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to local sources, Mahakud had gone to the pond early in the morning. Later, villagers who visited the spot found him lying in a pool of blood and informed his family members, who subsequently alerted the police. Police arrived at the scene, seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

Investigators said Mahakud had sustained multiple head injuries. Preliminary probe suggests that unidentified assailants may have killed him by repeatedly striking his head with stones. Residents alleged that a land dispute could have been the motive behind the killing. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, police registered a case (353/26) and began an investigation.

Keonjhar Sadar police station Inspector-In-Charge Amit Kumar Bhuyan said the investigation is underway and the exact cause of death will be determined after post-mortem and further inquiry. He said efforts are on to identify and apprehend those responsible for the crime.