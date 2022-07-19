Buguda: Bodies of an elderly couple were recovered under mysterious circumstances from their rented house at Seemanchal Marg here in Ganjam, Monday. The deceased were identified as Prafulla Nanda, 73 and his wife Sumati Nanda, 65, both natives of Chandramadeipur village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district. Prafulla was found hanging from the ceiling fan while his wife was found lying dead on the floor of their bedroom.

Police registered a case on a complaint filed by the deceased couple’s son Manindra Nanda and started an investigation. The incident has spread shockwaves in the area. The couple was staying with their son Manindra and his family members in Buguda town for the last few years. Sumati was not keeping well for the last two months and finding it difficult to move. The couple went to sleep after dinner at around 11:30 pm at the top floor of the house while Manindra and his family slept in the ground floor.

The matter came to the fore when Manindra went to serve tea to his parents at around 6am, Monday. He called them loud but none of them responded. Later, he raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to the spot and broke open the door. They were stunned to find Prafulla hanging from the ceiling fan while Sumati lying dead on the floor. Manindra called Buguda police who rushed to the spot and sent the body to Bhanjanagar for post-mortem. When contacted, Buguda IIC Chittaranjan Behera said the actual reason behind the death of the couple could be ascertained only after the post-mortem reaches us.