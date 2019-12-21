Udala: An elderly man lost both eyes and his face was severely mutilated in an attack by three wild bears that took place in Patarasahi under Udala block of Mayurbhanj district Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Dama Tudu (50), a resident of the same locality.

According to the villagers, the herdsman was grazing his cattle in the forest nearby the village when three wild bears attacked him.

The wild bears mauled Tudu’s face completely following which he lost both eyes and sustained severe injuries on his face.

As he screamed for help, a local came to his rescue and he was immediately rushed to the local hospital by Udala Fire Service personnel. Later, he was shifted to Baripada Hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

Recently, an elderly woman was critically injured in a wild bear attack that took place in Dengaguda village under Koksara block in Kalahandi district December 19 morning.

