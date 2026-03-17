Bhanjanagar: A 77-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in a forest under the Mujagad forest range under the Ghumusar North forest division in Ganjam district, officials said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Krupasindhu Swain of Baibali Nuasahi village.

According to reports, Swain had gone into the nearby forest Sunday evening to bring back his cattle.

During that time, he was allegedly attacked and trampled by an elephant, family members said in a police complaint.

The incident came to light Monday morning.

Swain reportedly sustained severe injuries on his right leg, leading to his death. Police seized the body and sent it to Bhanjanagar hospital for a post-mortem.

Officials from the Forest department, including the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and the local forest ranger, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Notably, an elephant was also found dead near Kadligada in the Tarsing forest range of the same forest division a day earlier.

The animal had reportedly died about five days back, but forest officials came to know about the incident Sunday.

The incidents have raised concerns among officials regarding the safety of wildlife and people living near forest areas. To prevent elephant intrusions and protect crops and human lives, the state government appoints Gaja Sathis during the paddy harvesting season.

They are given a monthly incentive of Rs 5,000 and usually work from October to February. However, all Gaja Sathis were relieved from duty February 28 this year.

Meanwhile, personnel from the elephant squad are also staging protests in Bhubaneswar over various demands.

Officials fear that in the absence of adequate field staff, forests, wildlife and local residents could face increased risks.