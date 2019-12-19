Bhawanipatna: An elderly woman was critically injured in a wild bear attack that took place at Dengaguda village under Koksara block in Kalahandi district Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Surekha Bag.

According to locals, she had gone to the forest Thursday morning to relieve herself when a bear that had strayed into the area attacked her.

The animal had mauled her badly by the time locals came to her rescue after hearing her screams. She sustained grievous injuries to her right palm.

The family members rushed to the spot and rescued her from the clutches of wild animal. Later, she was admitted to the Koksara Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

It has been suspected that the bear, which has been driven away into the forest, might have ventured into the farmland in search of food.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN