Cuttack: An elderly woman was killed in Cuttack district, allegedly by her relative who suspected that she practiced witchcraft, police said Thursday.

The shocking incident reportedly occurred late at night Wednesday, in Chandanpur village under Tangi police station area of the Cuttack district.

The deceased has been identified as Meena Chatar. It was alleged that a man in the village hacked Meena to death suspecting practicing witchcraft.

The deceased’s son has filed a written complaint at Tangi police station accusing his neighbour Begun Purti of killing his mother.

The accused and his family members have been suffering from an unknown disease. Suspecting Meena of practising black magic on them, Purti attacked Meena with a sharp weapon and fled the scene after killing her, alleged the victim’s son.

Later, Tangi police, along with a forensic team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation and hunt to nab the prime suspect is on, said the police.