Bhadrak: Miscreants who looted a shop beat up an elderly woman living in a house nearby at Barikpur Bazaar under Dhamnagar police limits in Bhadrak district late Wednesday night.

The injured woman was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

According to a source, it was when the miscreants were looting the shop they saw a source of light coming from the house nearby. Suspecting someone may be watching them rob the shop, they went to the house and asked the occupant to open the door. There was none inside the house but for the elderly woman.

When she did not open the door, the thieves broke it open and barged into the room. Without exchanging any words, they started beating her up mercilessly.

Hearing her cries, neighbours came to her rescue but then the thieves had taken to their heels. The people admitted the profusely bleeding woman to a nearby hospital.

The cops have launched a hunt for the miscreants, it was learnt.

PNN