Jajpur: An elderly woman was killed and her daughter injured after they were attacked by miscreants who tried to rob their house in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place at Tigiria village under Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur district Friday night.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kausalya Pati (77). Her daughter Mamata Pati (55), an ASHA worker, is undergoing treatment at Badachana Community Health Centre (CHC) after being critically injured in the attack.

Police said Kaushalya was living with her daughter, who had been abandoned by her husband.

Two unidentified men barged into their house in a bid to rob the house while the two women were sleeping.

Hearing a noise, the two woke up and tried to resist, police said.

The looters then attacked them with a sharp object. While Kaushalya died on the spot after receiving severe injuries on her head, Mamata was grievously wounded.

Hearing commotion, neighbours rushed to the spot and the miscreants fled.

Neighbours took the two women to Badachana Community Health Centre, where doctors declared Kaushalya dead on arrival.

Balichandrapur police started an investigation. Police said they have detained two suspects and are interrogating them.

PTI