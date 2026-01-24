Pallahara: An elephant calf was rescued by forest officials after it got trapped in a fishing net in the Rengali River near Haripur village in Pallahara, Angul district.

The calf became entangled in the net while crossing the river Thursday evening, authorities said.

Following a strenuous effort, the forest department safely freed the elephant from the net and returned it to its mother.

According to officials, the 11-month-old calf had been causing damage to crops in several villages of Pallahara, including Chasaguruja and Pabitrapur panchayats.

Local residents alerted the forest department immediately after noticing the elephant calf trapped in the net.

Forest personnel arrived at the scene Friday morning and successfully rescued the elephant.

The calf was reunited with its mother, who was nearby.

“The calf is safe and has been reunited with its mother.

The mother is also calm,” a forest department official said.