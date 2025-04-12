Keonjhar: An 18-month-old elephant calf who was under treatment in Chamakpur area of Joda section after it was rescued April 7 with internal injuries died at around 3.30am Friday. Prima Facie accidental fall and injury due to male aggression resulting into bone fracture and septicaemia was suspected when the calf was rescued. “It’s a case of chronic infection,” said Divisional Forest Officer, Keonjhar Dhanraj HD. “Its tarsal joints (legs) were damaged and bones were broken due to accidental fall,” he said. According to the DFO, the male calf, around 18-monthsold, was noticed by field staff 7th April in Chamakpur area of Joda section while it was moving slowly and limping in hind legs. “As the calf was in a herd, the staff could not go near it but observed it through drone,” he said.

On April 10, the calf was slowly moving in the morning hours. But around 11am, it was found lying down due to weakness. The mother elephant and herd kept their eyes on it from a distance to notice its activity. However, the calf could not get up and walk. The wildlife treatment team went near it and found swelling in both hind legs and apprehended injuries to its bones. The team removed huge quantity of pus from swelling organs. “Depression mark without external injury was observed adjacent to left side of tail. Left side neck had a skin growth resembling that of a tusk injury. It might be a case of other male aggression,” the DFO further said. Septicaemia was suspected and ceftriaxone was given in consultation with experts from Centre for Wildlife Health Bhubaneswar, and Wildlife Institute of India. “We also coordinated with Joint Task Force of PCCF Wild Life office during treatment,” the DFO added. After post mortem the calf’s body was buried in the ground Friday.