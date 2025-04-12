Loisingha: A violent outburst stemming from a longstanding family feud over illegal liquor trade has left one man dead and another critically injured in Sargada village under Loisingha block and Sadar police limits of Bolangir district. The incident unfolded Thursday night and has left the villagers shocked. The deceased has been identified as Arun Sae Patel, a resident of the village, while the injured, Jogeswar Saraf, is currently undergoing treatment after suffering serious head injuries. Police and a forensic team arrived at the scene and launched an investigation Friday morning. The body was sent to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir for post-mortem.

According to sources, Arun Sae Patel, son of Bijay Sae Patel of Sargada village, had a protracted dispute with one Prasadu Nayak and his son Uma over some local illicit liquor trade, which had created deep-seated conflicts between the families. A quarrel reportedly broke out Thursday afternoon between Prasadu, Arun and Jogeswar. Following the altercation, Jogeswar returned home and told his wife that Prasadu assaulted him without provocation.

Later, Jogeswar and his wife went to Prasadu’s house to discuss the matter. However, in a fit of rage, Prasadu and his son allegedly attacked Jogeswar with wooden planks in front of his wife, leaving him severely injured. He received eight stitches on his head. Jogeswar alleged that Arun too was attacked later, which resulted in his death. In his statement to police, Bijay Sae Patel said that earlier in the day, Uma had visited their home and warned them to keep Arun under control. He said similar warnings had been issued before. In the fateful evening, Bijay and his wife had gone to nearby Bhadra village to attend a religious gathering.

However, due to a thunderstorm, they were unable to return that night. Upon returning to the village at around 5 am Friday, they were informed about the death of Arun. Meanwhile, Bijay demanded a fair investigation and strict action against the accused. The incident has sent shockwaves through the village.

Local residents have demanded the district and police administrations to take strong steps to end illegal liquor trade in the area. It is worth noting that Arun had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 panchayat elections for a Samiti member position. Police have detained the father-son duo for questioning in connection with the incident.