Keonjhar: A herd of 23 elephants has been camping in the Ukhunda forest beat under the Champua range of Keonjhar forest division for the past two days, causing panic among residents in nearby villages. The jumbo herd has remained in the area since a female gave birth to a calf Tuesday.

Local residents, fearful of the pachyderms straying into their settlements, have been spending sleepless nights armed with torches, sticks, and lathis to protect themselves and their property. “The herd is holed up to protect the newborn calf and is not moving away. There is no cause for alarm. Additional forest personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation closely,” said Dhanraj HD, Divisional Forest Officer of the Keonjhar forest division. With the birth of the calf, the total number of elephants in the Keonjhar forest division has risen to 147.

According to Forest Department data, the population includes 45 calves, 32 tuskers, and 70 female elephants spread across various forest ranges. However, forest officials and local sources report that the herd has been damaging crops and houses in the region. In some instances, the elephants have attacked residents, leading to injuries and fatalities.